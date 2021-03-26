India v England: Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes led chase of 338
Jonny Bairstow strikes a magnificent century and Ben Stokes a brutal 99 in an emphatic England chase of 337 to beat India in the second ODI in Pune.Full Article
England beat India by six wickets in the second ODI to take the three-game series down to a decider. The tourists have Jonny..
Jonny Bairstow set up a glorious chance for England to win the opening ODI against India, only for the tourists to end up losing by..