Sources: Lakers front-runners to land Drummond
The Los Angeles Lakers could finalize a commitment this weekend with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who clears waivers Sunday evening, sources told ESPN.Full Article
Multiple sources that spoke with cleveland.com viewed the chances of a Drummond trade as a 50-50 proposition.