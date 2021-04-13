Harry Kane has transfer decision to make with Man United and Man City lurking, but winning trophies at Tottenham and being a one-club man would mean more
It would mean more for Harry Kane to win silverware at Tottenham than with any of Europe’s top clubs. That is according to Matt Le Tissier, the ultimate one-club man who spent his entire 16-year professional career with Southampton. Spurs talisman Kane, linked with Man United, City and Barcelona among others, could leave Tottenham this […]Full Article