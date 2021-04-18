European Super League: UK government backs football authorities over breakaway competition

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed the UK Government’s backing of football authorities over opposition to proposals for a breakaway European Super League. In an emphatic response to widespread media reports, UEFA – together with the English Football Association (FA), Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Serie […]

