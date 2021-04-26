Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann agrees terms with Bayern Munich – but RB Leipzig demand record compensation fee for highly-rated manager
Published
Bayern Munich have reportedly moved a step closer to appointing Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager. Bild claim that RB Leipzig has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga giants and looks poised to replace the outgoing Hansi Flick this summer. Bayern will now need to stump up an acceptable settlement package to lure Nagelsmann […]Full Article