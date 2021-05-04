Manchester United ‘should be deducted points’ to stop further protests after Old Trafford clash with Liverpool was postponed, talkSPORT told
Manchester United should face a points deduction for Sunday’s Old Trafford protests. That is according to talkSPORT host Jim White, who believes a severe punishment would deter Red Devils fans from further demonstrating in the future. Thousands of United fans staged a protest against the club’s owners the Glazer family outside of Old Trafford ahead […]Full Article