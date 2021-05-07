Perez happy & getting faster at Red Bull team

Perez happy & getting faster at Red Bull team

May 7 - Sergio Perez says it's "too early" to consider whether Red Bull will keep him on board for 2022. The energy drink owned team has struggled to field competitive teammates for Max Verstappen in recent years, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon both ousted during their consecutive tenures. It's why Red Bull looked.....check out full post »

