May 7 - Sergio Perez says it's "too early" to consider whether Red Bull will keep him on board for 2022. The energy drink owned team has struggled to field competitive teammates for Max Verstappen in recent years, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon both ousted during their consecutive tenures. It's why Red Bull looked.....check out full post »Full Article
Perez happy & getting faster at Red Bull team
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fifth straight for Hamilton in Spain
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth successive Spanish Grand Prix yesterday ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen..
MENAFN.com