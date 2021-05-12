New York Rangers fire head coach David Quinn, 3 assistants
The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches on Wednesday after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL's up-and-coming young teams.Full Article
New general manager Chris Drury said the Rangers will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.