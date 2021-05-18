Frank Lampard ‘in talks’ with Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson exit confirmed and Simon Jordan says ex-Chelsea man would be a ‘risk’ with club set for huge rebuild
Published
Crystal Palace are believed to still be in contact with Frank Lampard as the ex-Chelsea boss continues to be linked as Roy Hodgson’s replacement. Hodgson, 73, will leave Palace at the end of the season having cemented their Premier League status over the last four seasons. The 73-year-old confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday […]Full Article