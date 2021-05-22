Highlights: St Johnstone beat Hibs in Scottish Cup final
St Johnstone make it a momentous season as they edge out Hibernian 1-0 in the Scottish Cup final to add to their League Cup triumph.Full Article
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reminded Hibernian and St Johnstone fans to follow government guidelines ahead of..
Hibs and St Johnstone will face off in the showpiece final behind closed doors.