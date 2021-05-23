One Liverpool fan - who looks remarkably like Jurgen Klopp - dressed as the Reds boss to welcome the home team bus to Anfield before the final game of the season against Crystal PalaceFull Article
Liverpool fans joined by 'Jurgen Klopp' who grabs flare to welcome team coach
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jurgen Klopp pleads with fans not to direct anger over European Super League at team
Jurgen Klopp has made an impassioned plea for football fans not to direct their anger over the European Super League proposals at..
PA - Press Association STUDIO