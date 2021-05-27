Emmanuel Acho: The Suns won’t win another game against the Lakers without Chris Paul, the ‘torque’ of the roster I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Lakers and Suns have a pivotal matchup tonight in Los Angeles. However, Phoenix might be without their star Chris Paul. CP3 is listed as probable due to a right shoulder contusion he suffered in Game 1. He was on the bench down the stretch in the Suns' Game 2 loss and only finished with six points. Emmanuel Acho breaks down why Phoenix needs a healthy Paul to beat the reigning champs.Full Article