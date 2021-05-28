Eddie Howe’s move to Celtic on the verge of collapse amid disagreements over transfer targets and problems with assembling suggested backroom team
Eddie Howe's move to Celtic is on the verge of collapse, talkSPORT understands. The former Bournemouth boss had agreed personal terms with the Scottish side to succeed Neil Lennon as manager. But the move has broken down because of a problem assembling Howe's suggested backroom team. Howe is also believed to he unhappy with the […]