Chris Broussard reacts to Nets’ blowout win against Bucks, Chris Paul in Phoenix, predicts Clippers/Jazz series I THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd for more NBA playoff talk in the east and wild wild west, from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' struggles against the Brooklyn Nets to Chris Paul's impact on the Phoenix Suns. Hear what Broussard has to say about how CP3 is helping the young Suns, and what Brooklyn's strong offensive firepower means for the rest of the NBA and basketball in general. He also gives his prediction for the Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Clippers series.