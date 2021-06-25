Defending champion Simona Halep withdraws from Wimbledon 2021 with calf injury
Published
Simona Halep pulled out of Wimbledon on Friday after failing to recover from a calf injury she suffered last month.Full Article
Published
Simona Halep pulled out of Wimbledon on Friday after failing to recover from a calf injury she suffered last month.Full Article
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer could meet in a rematch of their epic 2019 Wimbledon title..
Defending women's champion Simona Halep pulls out of Wimbledon because of a calf injury.