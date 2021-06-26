Wales take on Denmark in the last 16 of Euro 2020: these are all of the TV, live streaming, referee and team news details you need to knowFull Article
Wales v Denmark kick-off time, TV channel and team news
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Italy v Wales kick-off time, TV channel, and team news for Euro 2020 match
Italy face Wales in their final Euro 2020 fixture in Group A at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday: this is everything you need to know..
Wales Online
Wales vs. Denmark: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time, date
One of the two darkhorses will make the quarterfinals
CBS Sports