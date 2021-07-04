David James jokes Roy Keane could become Patrick Vieira’s assistant as former England goalkeeper compares Crystal Palace appointment to American TV series Ted Lasso
David James has joked Roy Keane could become Patrick Vieira’s assistant at Crystal Palace. The Arsenal icon was appointed new Eagles boss on Sunday, signing a three-year deal to succeed Roy Hodgson. Vieira and Keane, who were fierce rivals during their Arsenal and Manchester United days, have been civil with each other as pundits during […]Full Article