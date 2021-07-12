Alun Wyn Jones could make stunning Lions comeback
Published
Injured lock Alun Wyn Jones is attempting to make a stunning comeback to rejoin the British and Irish Lions in South Africa. Jones dislocated his left shoulder just…Full Article
Published
Injured lock Alun Wyn Jones is attempting to make a stunning comeback to rejoin the British and Irish Lions in South Africa. Jones dislocated his left shoulder just…Full Article
The Lions captain has incredibly overcome a dislocated shoulder in 18 days and will link up with the squad later this week