Alternate footage shows Conor McGregor threatened to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier ‘in their SLEEP’ whilst laying on the mat with a broken leg after UFC 264
Footage from outside the Octagon reveals just how depraved and personal Conor McGregor’s attacks to Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie really were. The Irishman was forced to retire from the main event of UFC 264 with a fractured tibia and fibula, his second defeat to ‘The Diamond’ this year. McGregor had been cordial at […]Full Article