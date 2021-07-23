Smith Rowe to stay at Arsenal
Former Villa target Emile Smith Rowe has confirmed his future by penning a new long-term contract at Arsenal.
Aston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines includes Julian Alvarez transfer bid claims, John Terry on £1.5m Leeds United move and..
The young playmaker enjoyed a terrific breakout campaign last term, notching 12 goals and assists from midfield in just 33 games