Raphael Varane ‘could be the Premier League’s greatest ever centre-back’, Real Madrid sold defender to Manchester United to finance Kylian Mbappe move
Danny Mills’ suggestions that Raphael Varane will struggle to adapt to the Premier League have been rubbished by Terry Gibson. Manchester United have hugely bolstered their defence, announcing a deal in principle for the Real Madrid star earlier this week. With three LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues and a World Cup winners medal to his […]Full Article