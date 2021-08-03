Lisa Carrington has won through to the final of her specialist event, the K1 200m, perhaps the least surprising news of these Olympic Games.The dynamic paddler won her semifinal in an Olympic best 38.127s, an impressive feat given...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lisa Carrington blitzes way into K1-200m final
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
