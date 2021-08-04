Hannah Mills becomes the most successful female sailor in Olympic history with gold alongside Eilidh McIntyre, but France protest caused late drama
Team GB star Hannah Mills is now the most successful female sailor in Olympic history after winning gold alongside Eilidh McIntyre in the 470-class event. Following gold and silver medals at the Rio 2016 and London 2012 Olympic games respectively, Mills found the podium again. McIntyre, meanwhile, replicated her father’s success 33 years on, as […]Full Article