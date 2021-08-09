Barcelona ‘have themselves to blame’ for Lionel Messi exit due to dire signings Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, Ronald de Boer claims
Published
Lionel Messi’s exit from Barcelona was enhanced by the club’s terrible transfer business, former Blaugrana star Ronald de Boer has claimed. The football world was turned upside down last week with the news that the legendary footballer would be leaving the Spanish giants after 21 years of service. An emotional Messi, who looks set to […]Full Article