Lando Norris gets gearbox penalty, starts 14th
Published
Lando Norris will start the Belgian Grand Prix from 14th position after his qualifying crash prompted McLaren to change his gearbox, incurring a five-place grid penalty.Full Article
Published
Lando Norris will start the Belgian Grand Prix from 14th position after his qualifying crash prompted McLaren to change his gearbox, incurring a five-place grid penalty.Full Article
Aug.29 - Lando Norris' heavy crash at Raidillon during qualifying yesterday now has even more consequences for the young British..