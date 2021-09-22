Skip Bayless: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl with the Bucs shows Bill Belichick made the biggest mistake in NFL history I UNDISPUTED

It keeps looking like Tom Brady made the right decision to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When asked if TB12 felt vindicated for leaving the Patriots, Tom Brady Sr. told Tom Curran quote: 'Damn right' and also added 'Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that's a pretty good year.' Skip Bayless explains why Belichick moving on from Brady is the biggest mistake in NFL history.