Anthony Martial was ‘non-existent’ and ‘disappeared’ against West Ham, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to use Thomas Tuchel approach to motive Manchester United ace who is suffering from ‘confidence issues’
Anthony Martial is under immense scrutiny following his ‘non-existent’ performance in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United. talkSPORT has been told the Frenchman is suffering with ‘confidence issues’ up front, but it was his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has came under questioning over his verdict on his misfiring striker. Having secured […]Full Article