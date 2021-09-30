Five-time Olympic swimming medallist Klete Keller pleaded guilty to a felony charge for storming the US Capitol during the January 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison.Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to...Full Article
Klete Keller, the Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol, pleads guilty to felony
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Former Swimmer Klete Keller Pleads Guilty To One Felony Charge in January 6 Capitol Riot
HNGN
Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold winner, pled guilty to one felony charge on Wednesday after a video from the January 6..
-
U.S. Olympic gold medallist pleads guilty in Capitol riot and will help prosecutors in future cases
CTV News
-
Two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller charged with felony for role in January 6 Capitol attack
Upworthy
-
Olympic swimmer who stormed U.S. Capitol pleads guilty to felony
CBC.ca
-
Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Olympic gold medalist pleads guilty in Capitol riot and will help prosecutors in future cases
Upworthy
Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing the Electoral College proceedings..
-
Olympian Klete Keller pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Upworthy
-
Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller reaches plea deal in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case
USATODAY.com
-
Former Olympic swimmer pleads guilty to felony in Jan. 6 case
Upworthy
-
Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, who wore Team USA jacket to Jan. 6 riot, pleads guilty
Washington Post