Klete Keller, the Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol, pleads guilty to felony

Klete Keller, the Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol, pleads guilty to felony

New Zealand Herald

Published

Five-time Olympic swimming medallist Klete Keller pleaded guilty to a felony charge for storming the US Capitol during the January 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison.Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to...

Full Article