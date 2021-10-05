10-man Bangladesh hold India 1-1 after Sunil Chhetri’s goal
Published
Chhetri, 37, playing in his 121st match for India, struck in the 27th minute to place himself just a goal shy of legendary Brazilian Pele (77 goals from 92 matches)Full Article
Published
Chhetri, 37, playing in his 121st match for India, struck in the 27th minute to place himself just a goal shy of legendary Brazilian Pele (77 goals from 92 matches)Full Article
Sunil Chettri scored for the 77th time for his country which equalled the Indian captain to the Great Brazilian legend Pele for..