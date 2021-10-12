Gareth Southgate ‘commits a crime’ with every England line-up, but Three Lions boss could silence his doubters by picking best XI to take step closer to 2022 World Cup qualification vs Hungary
Published
Mason Mount or Phil Foden, Luke Shaw or Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling or Jack Grealish? These are just some of the questions that would have been flying around Gareth Southgate’s head as he picks his latest England team. The Three Lions face Hungary at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, where victory will see the hosts take […]Full Article