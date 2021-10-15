Newcastle United vs Tottenham team news: Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey could return for Steve Bruce’s side, Ben Davies a doubt for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team
Published
Newcastle United will start what will surely be an exciting new journey when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Tyneside on Sunday. The Magpies are now the richest club in world football after seeing a £305million takeover deal go through that sees Amanda Staveley and the PIF take ownership of the North East side. However, with […]Full Article