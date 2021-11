Tyson Fury has started training his younger brother Tommy Fury ahead of the Jake Paul fight. The 7-0 (4 KOs) Fury will settle his feud with the 4-0 (3 KOs) YouTuber-turned-boxer on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. He will be trained by Tyson’s coach SugarHill Steward, with the ‘Gypsy King’ himself assisting in the corner. Promotion for […]