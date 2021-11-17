Darren Bent hails Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as England’s greatest ever goalscorer despite Tottenham hero Harry Kane closing in on record
Darren Bent believes Wayne Rooney remains England’s greatest ever goalscorer, despite Harry Kane closing in on his all-time record. Kane scored four first-half goals in England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino to secure automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has notched 48 goals in 67 games for England […]Full Article