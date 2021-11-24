Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings all the top headlines from Villa Park on Wednesday, November 24 2021 as Steven Gerrard's side prepare for Crystal Palace.Full Article
Aston Villa told to seal transfer as star confirms Steven Gerrard boost
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Steven Gerrard receives Aston Villa transfer demand for 'superstar' goal machine
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what Lions fans are saying about reported target Julian Alvarez who is..
Pau Torres comments on transfer as Aston Villa links emerge
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa told how to sign Borna Sosa as Steven Gerrard gives verdict on £20m target
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Aston Villa can seal key transfer for Steven Gerrard after £67m claims
Lichfield Mercury
-
Pau Torres transfer link shows true Steven Gerrard effect at Aston Villa
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa fans pile in after Birmingham City star Troy Deeney makes Steven Gerrard claim
Tamworth Herald
Villa fans commend Deeney for honest assessment of Steven Gerrard's appointment
-
Steven Gerrard has already 'transformed' Aston Villa star dropped by Dean Smith
Tamworth Herald
-
Steven Gerrard's comments hint at Aston Villa January transfer move
Sutton Coldfield Observer