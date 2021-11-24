John Fury and Jake Paul trade wild insults as Tommy and Tyson watch on in shock as press conference descends into chaos – ‘You ain’t got a f****** d*** to suck!’
Published
John Fury and Jake Paul traded several insults as Tyson and Tommy watched as a feisty press conference descended into chaos on Wednesday. YouTuber Paul will put his undefeated record and reputation on the line against the Gypsy King’s younger brother on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. The pair have teased one another relentlessly ever […]Full Article