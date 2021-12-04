Verstappen's father rules out future Mercedes team talks

Verstappen's father rules out future Mercedes team talks

F1-Fansite

Published

Dec.4 - Max Verstappen's father has ruled out a move to Mercedes for the 2021 championship leader, admitting their relationship with Toto Wolff has completely broken down. Earlier, Max Verstappen was regularly linked with a potential move to the reigning world champions - but his father Jos now effectively writes that possibility off. "We're in.....check out full post »

Full Article