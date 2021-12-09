Cycling: Mark Cavendish's children 'feared for their lives' during burglary at knifepoint

Cycling: Mark Cavendish's children 'feared for their lives' during burglary at knifepoint

New Zealand Herald

Published

Detectives are hunting a gang of violent armed robbers who broke into the home of British cycling star Mark Cavendish and attacked him and his family.Police were called to his house in the Ongar area of Essex in the early hours...

Full Article