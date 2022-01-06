Antonio Conte gives brutally honest assessment of ‘middle club’ Tottenham and insists Spurs’ level has ‘dropped a lot’ in recent years after defeat at Chelsea
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gave a damning assessment of Spurs following the club’s 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea. The Italian endured a miserable return to Stamford Bridge as his calamitous Tottenham side were dominated by the Blues. Japhet Tanganga gifted possession to the hosts for Kai Havertz’s early opener, […]Full Article