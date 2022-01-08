Michael Olise was the best player on the pitch at The Den on Saturday lunchtime as Millwall took on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but he was seen taunting the Millwall fans after being struck with a bottleFull Article
Crystal Palace star Michael Olise filmed taunting Millwall fans after bottle thrown
