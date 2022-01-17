Latest Derby County transfer news from DerbyshireLive brings a round-up of all the top headlines from Pride Park on Monday, January 17 2022 as Wayne Rooney's side continue their fight against relegation.Full Article
Graeme Shinnie comments on Derby County transfer as club 'set' to sanction £8m deal
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Derby County fans devastated as midfielder set for exit - and League One club hovering
Derby County supporters fear Graeme Shinnie won't be the last player to leave this month
'Out of my control' - Derby County boss Wayne Rooney opens up on losing players
Phil Jagielka left the club on Friday and the Rams have accepted a bid for Graeme Shinnie
