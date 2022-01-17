Graeme Shinnie comments on Derby County transfer as club 'set' to sanction £8m deal

Graeme Shinnie comments on Derby County transfer as club 'set' to sanction £8m deal

Derby Telegraph

Published

Latest Derby County transfer news from DerbyshireLive brings a round-up of all the top headlines from Pride Park on Monday, January 17 2022 as Wayne Rooney's side continue their fight against relegation.

Full Article