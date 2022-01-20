Will Titans beat the Bengals by at least 4? I FOX BET LIVE

Will Titans beat the Bengals by at least 4? I FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports

Published

FOX Bet has the Cincinnati Bengals as road underdogs at Tennessee. Clay Travis weighs in on his Titans. 'Titans will finally have AJ Brown, Julio Jones and Derrick Henry on the field together, but it's the defense that has turned into an elite one.'

Full Article