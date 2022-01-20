FOX Bet has the Cincinnati Bengals as road underdogs at Tennessee. Clay Travis weighs in on his Titans. 'Titans will finally have AJ Brown, Julio Jones and Derrick Henry on the field together, but it's the defense that has turned into an elite one.'Full Article
Will Titans beat the Bengals by at least 4? I FOX BET LIVE
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'A.J. Brown is the key' — Geoff Schwartz on why you should bet on the Titans to cover vs. the Bengals I Fox Bet Live
FOX Sports
Geoff Schwartz and Jason McIntyre break down why you should bet on the bet on the Tennessee Titans to cover vs. the Cincinnati..