Australian Open: Best shots as Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Jannik Sinner in straight sets
Watch the some of the best shots as Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.Full Article
Men’s fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas swept into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday morning with a straight-sets..