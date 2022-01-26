Vitor Pereira speaks out about Everton interview and responds to ‘hurtful’ fan criticism, as ex-Porto boss outlines ambition to land the job over Frank Lampard
Vitor Pereira has revealed his ambition to take charge of Everton after being interviewed by club chiefs. The Toffees are still on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, with former Porto boss Pereira and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard considered the front-runners. Everton fans made their feelings known and graffiti […]Full Article