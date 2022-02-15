NBA: DeMar DeRozan scores 40 points and beats Michael Jordan scoring record
Chicago's DeMar DeRozan scores over 35 points for the sixth game in a row to beat a Michael Jordan scoring record for the team.
Chicago's DeMar DeRozan scores over 35 points for the sixth game in a row to beat a Michael Jordan scoring record for the team.