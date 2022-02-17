Floyd Mayweather was so spiteful and vicious at the start of his career he sent journeyman Jerry Cooper through the ropes in his third pro fight – earning just $7,500 in the process
Long before he became ‘Money’, Floyd Mayweather was a spiteful boxer with a nasty streak and a drive to be the best. Fans from the current generation may well be accustomed to seeing the 50-0 boxer parading his wealth around and flaunting cars, property, jewellery and businesses. Yet Mayweather was once renowned as ‘Pretty Boy’; […]Full Article