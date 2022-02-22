Chelsea v Liverpool LIVE commentary: Carabao Cup final date, kick-off time, Europa Conference League qualification and talkSPORT coverage with Ally McCoist as Premier League rivals face off for first silverware of the season
Published
Chelsea and Liverpool will face off in this year’s Carabao Cup final and the showpiece match will be live on talkSPORT. City claimed their fourth-straight Carabao Cup crown last term with Aymeric Laporte scoring a late winner against Tottenham at Wembley. Pep Guardiola and his team had been hoping to make it five-in-a-row but were […]Full Article