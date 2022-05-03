Canada's Shapovalov advances to 2nd round at Madrid Open with win over Humbert
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday.Full Article
Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-1, 6-1 victory against American Danielle Collins..