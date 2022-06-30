Drive to Survive season 5 release date: Max Verstappen ends three-year boycott of Netflix series to star alongside Lewis Hamilton after talks with producers about ‘fake rivalries’
Max Verstappen has handed Netflix a huge boost by revealing he is set to end his public boycott of their hit show Drive to Survive. The reigning Formula One world champion has been a notable absentee from the documentary series since season 1. Verstappen was angered by his portrayal when Netflix first released the access-all-areas […]Full Article