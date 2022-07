Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon fairy tale goes on as he booked his place in the men’s singles semi-finals with a routine win over Cristian Garin. The Court One encounter was uneventful by Kyrgios’ standards as he breezed to a straight sets victory, winning 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) against the Chilean. Minus a little spat with a […]