Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte may already have the answer to Djed Spence Tottenham transfer
Published
Tottenham are still trying to strike a deal with Middlesbrough for talented right wing-back Djed SpenceFull Article
Published
Tottenham are still trying to strike a deal with Middlesbrough for talented right wing-back Djed SpenceFull Article
Tottenham have now signed five players in the transfer window and their business is not done yet as Fabio Paratici and Antonio..
Tanguy Ndombele's future remains up in the air after a disappointing loan spell at Lyon in the second part of last campaign
Antonio Conte and Tottenham have been extremely busy this summer, and they could well be building something special. Three players..